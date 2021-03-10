CHEAT SHEET
Capitol Rioter Served as Crew Chief in Marine One Squadron: Report
A Marine Corps veteran facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a crew chief for the presidential helicopter squadron and had a top-secret security clearance, according to the Washington Post. John Daniel Andries, 35, was arrested last month and pleaded not guilty to violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds. Andries joined the Marines in 2004, and joined Marine Helicopter Squadron 1 in 2006, where he was responsible for, among other things, maintaining the presidential chopper, Marine One, the Post reported. To join the squadron, members must undergo a special security clearance process known as Yankee White, which is reserved for personnel with close access to the president.