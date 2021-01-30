Capitol Rioter Has Already Broken Release Conditions by Going on Social Media: Feds
FACECROOK
John Sullivan, a self-described left-wing activist arrested for participating in the Capitol riot, has been accused of already violating the terms of his release. Sullivan was granted a release while he awaited trial as long as he stayed off social media, got a mental health evaluation and held down a full-time job. However, U.S. Pretrial Services Officer Josh Cahoon alleged in court filings that Sullivan broke the order to stay off social media on four separate occasions. A judge has issued a court summons for Sullivan.
Sullivan claimed to be a Black Lives Matter organizer who was simply at the Capitol to film the events but his own footage showed him breaking a window and yelling, “We gotta get this shit burned... it’s our house motherfuckers!” BLM organizers in his home state of Utah have disavowed him, describing him as “a thorn in our side.”