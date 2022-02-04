Capitol Rioter Whose Trump Obsession Pissed Off Co-Workers Pleads Guilty
CONSEQUENCES
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to storming the Capitol last year during the insurrection, admitting to a judge Friday that he did indeed wander around Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Lawrence Stackhouse, 34, was outed by his coworkers after he bragged repeatedly about his support of Donald Trump, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. It prompted two of them to point Stackhouse out in surveillance footage—complete with a “TRUMP” beanie and a Proud Boys T-shirt—as part of the Justice Department’s investigation. Stackhouse on Friday denied being part of the far-right hate group and said he regretted his choice of attire—a year after telling a friend he harbored no regrets for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Don’t regret one thing,” he wrote a day after the riot. “F — the government.” Stackhouse allegedly communicated with another rioter, Rachel Myers, who said she was going, and she was charged in December over her involvement. Stackhouse faces up to six months in prison.