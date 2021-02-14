Alleged Capitol Rioter’s Lawyer: He Didn’t Want Mass Executions, Was Just Going Along With QAnon

Read it at Commerical Appeal
A man facing federal charges after the U.S. Capitol riot had an interesting defense in court: His texts stating that elected officials “are all going to be executed” wasn’t a threat but an expression of his belief in QAnon. D.C. District Judge Beryl Howell was not convinced by Matthew Bledsoe’s defense team, stating in court Friday, “I think people who believe in QAnon conspiracies, when they appear in court, will face reality.” Bledsoe is facing four misdemeanor charges, including rioting, demonstrating, and picketing in a Capitol building. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. Howell ruled that Bledsoe could remain free pre-trial, with the condition that he wears an ankle monitor.