Capitol Rioter Outs Himself to FBI by ‘Helping’ Cops With Info
OWN GOAL
When David Mish contacted D.C. Metro police with information about the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt, a pro-Trump Air Force veteran who was killed by police Jan. 6 as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol, he wound up in handcuffs instead. “[B]ecause I entered the Capitol Building, are you guys gonna take me to jail? I didn’t break anything...I went in, yes,” Mish told a detective over the phone, according to an affidavit. Not to worry, the detective said. He was focused on the shooting, and not involved with investigating any wrongdoing by Mish. But the FBI was. On the call, which was recorded by the cops, Mish admitted to being part of “the first group of people to hit that doorway,” referring to the entrance to the Speaker’s Lobby, where Babbitt was killed. Mish’s story was backed up by video footage of himself in action—screenshots of which the FBI helpfully included in the federal complaint charging him with entering a restricted government building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.