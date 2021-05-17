Capitol Rioter Now on House Arrest for Killing Mountain Lion
CECIL 2.0
A man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection is now under house arrest in Colorado after shooting and killing a mountain lion. Prosecutors say Patrick Montgomery, 48, violated the terms of his release, which stated that he can’t have “illegal guns,” when he shot a mountain lion in late March. After Montgomery reported the kill to wildlife officials, a routine background check from the agency also discovered he had a 1996 conviction for robbery, meaning that the professional hunting guide is not supposed to possess firearms. “Montgomery has no respect for the Court’s orders, just like he had no respect for law enforcement at the Capitol,” said a prosecutor. Montgomery is accused of kicking a police officer during the Capitol riot and wrestling with him for his baton.