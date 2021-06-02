CHEAT SHEET
Capitol Rioter Who Stormed the Senate Floor Takes Plea Deal
Of the some 400 people who have been charged for their alleged roles in the U.S. Capitol riot, Paul Hodgkins has become the second to plead guilty. According to HuffPost, Hodgkins, a Florida native, reached a deal with the government and pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding, with his remaining four charges dismissed. Hodgkins was arrested Feb. 16, with his charging documents citing a confidential tip from a long-lost associate who shared a Senate-floor selfie of Hodgkins—decked out in a “Trump 2020” shirt and waving a Trump flag—that he’d posted on Parler. Hodgkins was indicted a month later.