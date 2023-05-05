‘Violent’ Capitol Rioter Gets 14 Years in Longest Jan. 6 Sentence Yet
LOCKED UP
A judge in Washington, D.C., has just handed down the longest sentence yet for a Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionist, according to ABC News. Peter Schwartz, who prosecutors called “one of the most violent and aggressive participants” in the Capitol riot, will be spending 14 years in prison and 36 months on probation in a major victory for the Department of Justice’s effort to hold members of the insurrection accountable. “This sentence is at the midpoint of Schwartz's Sentencing Guidelines range and takes account of his repeated violence against police on January 6th, his substantial violent criminal history, his utter lack of remorse, and his efforts to profit from his crime,” the government said in a sentencing memorandum. Prosecutors said Schwartz, who has a long history of domestic violence and assaulting police, threw a chair at a line of police officers that created a breach enabling hundreds of rioters to overwhelm them.