‘Death Is the Only Remedy’: Capitol Rioter Charged for Beating D.C. Cop With American Flagpole

An Arkansas man caught on video beating a Washington, D.C., cop with an American flagpole during the Capitol riots was charged on Thursday.

Peter Francis Stager has been charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer for allegedly beating a Metropolitan Police officer who was guarding an entrance of the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors allege in a criminal complaint that members of the MAGA mob who stormed the building last Wednesday grabbed the officer, dragged him down a flight of stairs, and forced him into a “prone position,” before “forcibly and repeatedly” hitting him in the head and body with “various objects.”

Video footage of the violent attack shows Stager with a large group on the stairs of the Capitol building and holding a flagpole. Another video shows Stager hit the officer while he “remained prone on the steps” of the government building. The FBI said they learned of Stager’s identity from a confidential informant who saw the videos on social media.

“Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building,” Stager can be heard saying in a second video, according to a criminal complaint.

Another informant also confirmed Stager’s involvement, stating that they had spoken directly with Stager after the Jan. 6 insurrection. That informant confirmed Stager “identified himself as the individual in both video 1 and video 2.”

The second informant told authorities that Stager had claimed he “did not know the man he was struck on the ground with the flagpole was a cop and that he thought the person he was striking was Antifa.”

The officer was easily identifiable, however, as he was wearing a uniform with the words “METROPOLITAN POLICE” across his back, prosecutors said. Stager allegedly told the second informant he planned to turn himself in and apologized for assaulting a member of law enforcement.

Stager insisted to the second informant he was “‘wired up’ from being either pepper-sprayed or tear-gassed and that was why he made the comments he did on camera.”

He’s among a slew of rioters that were arrested on Thursday, including a retired Pennsylvania firefighter accused of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers, a man photographed holding a Confederate flag inside the Capitol, and a former school therapist who stormed the Senate Chamber.