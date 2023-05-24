Rioter Who Lounged on Pelosi’s Desk Gets 4.5 Years in Prison
BIGO MISTAKE
The cocky rioter who infamously kicked his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk as MAGA fans stormed the Capitol was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday. Richard “Bigo” Barnett became notorious for a photograph of him sitting at the former House Speaker’s desk with his feet propped up and a stun device tucked into his waistband. In January, he was convicted on eight charges related to the riot. Barnett told jurors that he was remorseful for his “crass” joke but, after he was convicted, he ranted about being a victim of “political persecution.” During his sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper dismissed arguments from Barnett’s lawyers that he had intended to demonstrate peacefully and was instead “unfortunately caught up in the events that turned an ordinary Wednesday into what will forever be known as ‘January 6.’”