Capitol Rioter Who Posed in Pelosi’s Office Wants to Hit the Road Selling Classic Cars
‘SIDE HUSTLE’
The self-described white nationalist who stormed Sen. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office during the Capitol riot wants to travel miles from home—so he can buy and sell classic cars. During a Tuesday hearing, lawyers for 65-year-old Richard “Bigo” Barnett, who has been put on home detention pending trial, asked U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper to give their client permission to attend a classic car show in Arkansas, stating the “lifelong hobby” is his primary source of income. Barnett faces several charges, including theft, after infamously posing for a photograph in Pelosi’s office and wielding a stun gun during the Jan. 6 insurrection. “This is the only way that he has the opportunity to make ends meet, provide for his family and pay for his legal defense,” defense attorney Joseph McBride said.
In the Monday motion, McBride added that his client—whom one federal judge has previously described as “brazen, entitled, and dangerous”—has had a hard professional life since his arrest. Barnett “was terminated from his career position as a window salesman” and must travel more than 50 miles to sell cars, the motion says. Federal prosecutors, however, opposed the request, arguing Barnett previously had a “civil dispute” at a classic car show. Cooper on Tuesday deferred his decision to give the government the opportunity to file a motion against Barnett’s request.