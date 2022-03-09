Capitol Rioter Risks Bond After Assaulting Police Officer at Bar
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Capitol rioter awaiting trial for felony charges related to his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots nearly risked his bond on Feb. 25 when he allegedly assaulted several people, including a police officer, in Maryland. John Andries was first indicted last February on five counts for his participation in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. In videos detailed in court documents, Andries was seen entering the Capitol House through a broken window and encouraging the mob onward. More recently, after getting drunk at the Action Lounge & Billiards bar in Leonardtown, Maryland, the 36-year-old allegedly pulled a woman’s hair, refused to leave, and later kicked the sergeant attempting to arrest him several times, according to an arrest report. He was released on bond after the Leonardtown arrest and appeared in federal court for separate charges related to the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol riot on Tuesday. Prosecutors requested that his bond be revoked, citing his “unwillingness to abide by” the light restrictions he was placed under last year and “his disregard for this Court’s authority and the rule of law more broadly.” Andries apologized for the recent assault and said he had been “overwhelmed” by the publicity of the investigations into the Capitol riots. Rather than have his bond revoked, he has been ordered to undergo GPS monitoring, a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, regular substance testing, and an order to not consume alcohol.