Capitol Rioter Rosanne Boyland Died From Drug Overdose, Not Trampling: M.E.
UNEXPECTED
The D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday revealed that Roseanne Boyland, one of five people who died amid the Capitol riot, died from accidental “acute amphetamine intoxication”—instead of being crushed by the MAGA crowd as previously reported. The New York Times was the first to report on January that Boyland, a 34-year-old from Georgia who wanted to be a sobriety counselor, was seen in body-camera footage being trampled by rioters as her friend screamed for help. “She’s gonna die! She’s dead! Rosanne! Rosanne!” her friend is heard yelling as rioters sprayed chemical irritants over his head toward cops. She was pronounced dead shortly after.
Dr. Francisco Diaz, the chief medical examiner, also announced the causes of death for three others who died during the siege. Army vet Ashli Babbitt, 35, died from a gunshot to the left shoulder after trying to climb through a broken window to enter the House chamber. Kevin Greeson, 55, and Benjamin Phillips, 50, both died naturally of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The cause and manner of death for Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick are “pending,” the medical examiner’s office said in a press release. Two men have been charged with spraying bear spray at Sicknick hours before he died—though it is not immediately clear if that caused his death.