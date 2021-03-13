Capitol Rioter’s Navy Coworkers Say He ‘Constantly’ Talked About Hating Jews
‘ANOTHER CIVIL WAR’
An accused Capitol rioter’s coworkers say he “talked constantly about Jewish people” and thought “Hitler should have finished the job,” according to new court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Investigators said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service interviewed Army reservist Timothy Hale-Cusanelli’s coworkers at a New Jersey naval facility. Hale-Cusanelli has been in jail since his arrest on Jan. 15 and prosecutors allege he’s an avowed white supremacist who shared his views on YouTube. In Friday’s report, 34 out of 44 of the security contractor’s coworkers interviewed thought he held “extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities, and women.” One colleague said Hale-Cusanelli made hateful comments about Jewish people every day and a supervisor reprimanded him for wearing a “Hitler” mustache. Prosecutors are asking that he be kept in jail until his trial due to his dangerous “fantasy of participating in another Civil War.”