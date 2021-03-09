Capitol Rioter Accused of Assaulting a Cop Got Punched in Jail and Really Wants to Go Home
TOUGH BREAK
A Capitol rioter who was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer during the insurrection says he was beaten up in prison. Bruno Joseph Cua is the youngest person facing charges for taking part in the attack by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6. “Mr. Cua was assaulted and then threatened by a fellow inmate over this past weekend,” his lawyer wrote on Monday as part of a request for his release ahead of trial. “We understand that the inmate struck Mr. Cua in the face with his open hand, injuring his nose, over the use of the phone, and then threatened him regarding the incident.” Cua also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and his lawyers are requesting that he be allowed to quarantine at a hotel in order to avoid spreading the disease. In photos of Cua storming the Capitol, he doesn’t appear to be wearing a face mask.