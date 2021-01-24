Capitol Rioter Charged With Punching a Cop Is Brother of U.S. Secret Service Agent
‘CONSPIRACY THEORY VORTEX’
A rioter who was arrested for allegedly punching a D.C. police officer in the head during the Capitol insurrection is the son of a New Jersey trooper and the brother of a member of the U.S. Secret Service, HuffPost reports. Scott Kevin Fairlamb’s brother, Preston “Jay” Fairlamb III, is said to have led former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Secret Service detail and became so close with Obama that she described him as one of her “real friends” in her memoir and attended Fairlamb’s father’s memorial after his death, according to HuffPost.
It’s not clear whether Preston Fairlamb was aware of his brother’s participation in the Capitol riots. An acquaintance told HuffPost that over the past decade, “Scott got pulled more and more into the conspiracy theory vortex and pushed everything in his life aside for it.” Authorities revealed multiple charges against Scott Kevin Fairlamb on Friday, among them assaulting a federal officer and carrying a dangerous weapon, The Daily Beast reported.