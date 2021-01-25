MAGA Mob Assaulted at Least 139 Cops at Capitol Riot, Prosecutors Say
TOTAL CHAOS
The pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 assaulted at least 139 police officers, U.S. prosecutors have alleged. According to the Washington Post, prosecutors for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C. filed papers on Sunday that repeatedly described the storming of Congress an “insurrection,” and said it resulted in the deaths of five people and assaults on around 81 Capitol Police and a further 58 D.C. police officers. “Every person who was present without authority in the Capitol on Jan. 6 contributed to the chaos of that day and the danger posed to law enforcement, the Vice President, Members of Congress, and the peaceful transfer of power,” wrote prosecutors with the public corruption unit of the Washington U.S. attorney’s office. One of the dead was police officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the riots from injuries he sustained “while physically engaging with protesters.”