Capitol Rioter Called His Ex a ‘Moron’ During Siege—Then She Turned Him In: Feds
A Pennsylvania man who took part in the attack on the Capitol last month texted his ex-girlfriend as he raided the building, at one point calling her a moron, according to prosecutors. The next day, she told the FBI he was one of the rioters. Richard Michetti’s ex, who isn’t named in court documents, handed over text messages, photos, and videos Michetti sent her from the Capitol throughout the day to authorities. “If you can’t see the election was stolen, you’re a moron,” Michetti wrote in a message to his ex-girlfriend. “This is tyranny. They … told us ‘We rigged the election and there’s nuthin [sic] you can do about it.’ What do you think should be done?” He’s now facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted of several charges including violent entry, disorderly conduct and obstruction of Congress.