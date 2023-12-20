Capitol Rioter’s High-School Classmate Gives Him Up to Feds
REVENGE OF THE NERDS
The FBI arrested a Minnesota man for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riots after one of his high-school classmates told the feds he’d posted a selfie from the U.S. Capitol during the attack, according to unsealed federal charges filed last Wednesday. The tip was made just a day after the riot, leading FBI agents to interview Martin James Cudo on Jan. 13, 2021. During the interview, they viewed damning photos showing him inside the Capitol wearing a red, white, and blue hat with the number “45,” likely referring to Donald Trump, the 45th president. The criminal complaint stated that Cudo, 43, admitted to the crime, telling agents that he attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally just before joining a crowd to break into the Capitol. He “acknowledged the presence of barricades near the Capitol as he approached but stated that it appeared law enforcement ‘moved out of the way,’” according to the same legal document. Cudo told the FBI he shouted at police officers but didn’t physically attack them. A court filing said the man was charged with entering a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business. On Tuesday afternoon, Cudo spoke with the Star Tribune, saying he was in custody and had a lawyer. The Minnesota newspaper stated that records did not disclose when he is scheduled to appear in court.