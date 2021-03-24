‘Dumb’ Capitol Rioters Only Started Donating Heavily to Trump After Election Defeat, Says Report
‘DUMB PEOPLE’
The people who were so infuriated by Donald Trump’s election defeat that they stormed the U.S. Capitol only started donating heavily to his campaign after Joe Biden sealed victory, according to a NBC News analysis. The study shows that those charged in the Capitol riot increased their political donations by about 75 percent in the five weeks after the election, when compared to the five weeks leading up to it. About 75 percent of the roughly 900 recorded political donations from accused Capitol rioters went to Trump and his allied groups. Eric Wilson, a Republican political technologist, said: “They donated to campaigns after the votes had already been cast... They are only interested in the chaos, not the process.” Wilson added that the numbers showed that Trump managed to fool gullible people into lining his pockets after his election defeat, saying: “I don’t know that there’s a bigger story to tell other than there are a lot of dumb people in the world... And a lot of them stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6th.”