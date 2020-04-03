CHEAT SHEET
    Capt. Brett Crozier, Punished by Navy for Coronavirus Letter, Gets Hero’s Sendoff From Sailors

    FAIR WINDS

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    U.S. Navy via Reuters

    Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed as commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after his warning letter about a coronavirus outbreak was leaked, was given a hero’s sendoff by his sailors. Hundreds gathered to cheer and chant “Captain Crozier!” as the officer saluted, waved to the crowd and walked alone down the gangway to a waiting car. Crozier’s letter to Navy leaders warned the outbreak that had infected 100 sailors could spin out of control. The Navy said it was punishing him because it had lost confidence in his ability to command and because he didn’t go through the proper channels to raise the alarm.

