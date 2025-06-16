Cheat Sheet
Diddy Defense Plays ‘Race Card’ as Judge Dismisses Black Juror
MIXING IT UP
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 06.16.25 11:08AM EDT 
Sean "Diddy" Combs watches during cross examination of Cassie Ventura's friend Bryana Bongolan
Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense hit what it’s interpreting as a setback on Monday, when the judge in his sex trafficking case dismissed Juror No. 6. According to The New York Times, the 41-year-old Black juror, a Department of Corrections employee, was replaced with an alternate, a 57-year-old white manufacturing architect from Westchester. Juror No. 6’s dismissal came after he gave conflicting answers about where he lives, which the prosecution said showed a “lack of candor.” He originally told the courts he lived in the Bronx and was a fan of 90s hip hop—a pool more likely to take kindly to Combs despite the damning accusations emerging from his racketeering trial. Later, he’d off-handedly told a member of court staff that he’d moved to New Jersey to live with his fiancée, and appeared to adjust his answers at different times in order to remain on the jury. Combs’ defense attorney Xavier Donaldson called the prosecution’s request to remove him a “thinly veiled effort to dismiss a Black juror.” He added, “I don’t play the race card unless I have it in my hand, and I’m not saying I’m playing it now, but the facts are what the facts are.” Judge Arun Subramanian sided with the prosecution: “There has been no evidence and no showing of any kind of any biased conduct or biased manner of proceeding from the government.” He added, per CNN, “It would be improper to let the race of the juror and the alternate juror factor into the proper course here all.” Replacing Juror No. 6 leaves just one Black man on the jury.

Read it at The New York Times

2

Captain James Cook’s Lost Ship Found 250 Years Later

RESURFACED
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.16.25 10:56AM EDT 
A replica of Captain James Cook's ship "Endeavour" in Whitby Harbour, England.
A replica of Captain James Cook's ship "Endeavour" in Whitby Harbour, England. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Captain James Cook’s long-lost ship was discovered 250 years later off the coast of Rhode Island. The Australian National Maritime Museum confirmed that the remains of a shipwreck in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island, that they had been trying to identify since 1999, match that of Cook’s lost ship, “HMS Endeavour.” “This Final Report is the culmination of 25 years of detailed and meticulous archaeological study on this important vessel,” said the museum’s director and CEO, Daryl Karp, about the project. Cook sailed around the globe in “Endeavour” in the 1700s before it was then sold and repurposed as a transport vessel during the American Revolutionary War, ultimately sinking in 1778. Researchers at the museum compared the wreckage to the ship’s historic plans, finding that certain parts of the vessel, from the placement of certain timbers to the size of the ship itself, were either “absolutely identical” or only a few “millimeters” off. James Hunter, an archaeologist at the museum, said that artifacts that would provide “immediate identification” had most likely already been removed from the ship, but that “what has been recovered up to this point is indicative of an 18th-century time frame.” Another archaeologist at the museum, Kieran Hosty, said that “so far we found lots of things that tick the box for it to be ‘Endeavour’ and nothing on the site which says it’s not.”

Read it at New York Post

3
Boeing Dreamliner Turns Back After Pilot Finds Alarming Issue Mid-Flight
BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 06.16.25 6:47AM EDT 
Published 06.16.25 6:20AM EDT 
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as seen on final approach flying for landing at London Heathrow International Airport LHR EGLL in England, United Kingdom on March 19, 2020. The modern and advanced B787-8 airplane has the registration VT-ANM and is powered by 2x GEnx-1B jet engines. AirIndia AI AIC is the flag carrier of India with headquarters at New Delhi and main hub at Delhi Indira Gandhi DEL airport, the airline is government-owned and member of Star Alliance aviation team. On August 7, 2020 an Air India subsidiary, Air India Express flight no AXB1344 had an accident skidded the runway during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode Airport CCJ in India with at least 191 people on board and 2 fatalities. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as seen on final approach flying for landing at London Heathrow International Airport LHR EGLL in England, United Kingdom on March 19, 2020. The modern and advanced B787-8 airplane has the registration VT-ANM and is powered by 2x GEnx-1B jet engines. AirIndia AI AIC is the flag carrier of India with headquarters at New Delhi and main hub at Delhi Indira Gandhi DEL airport, the airline is government-owned and member of Star Alliance aviation team. On August 7, 2020 an Air India subsidiary, Air India Express flight no AXB1344 had an accident skidded the runway during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode Airport CCJ in India with at least 191 people on board and 2 fatalities. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An Air India flight was forced to turn around and return to Hong Kong after an unspecified technical issue was discovered with the aircraft. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner—the same craft involved in last week’s devastating crash in Ahmedabad which killed 270 people—was an hour into a flight to New Delhi when the pilot suspected a problem and turned around. The exact nature of the technical issue is not currently known but the craft is currently undergoing a series of maintenance checks to determine the problem, Reuters reports. An Air India spokesperson told Sky News: “We are providing all necessary on-ground assistance to the passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption.” All but one of the passengers and crew aboard the 787-8 Air India flight bound for London Gatwick were killed when the plane crashed into a residential area just moments after takeoff last Thursday. Preliminary investigations suggest an “extremely rare” double engine failure could have been responsible for the crash, one of the worst aviation accidents in decades.

Read it at Reuters

4
Fox Aerial Reporter Dishes on His Marriage During Livestream
UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 06.15.25 7:19PM EDT 
Published 06.15.25 6:28PM EDT 
VAN NUYS, CA - DECEMBER 2:Stu Mundel, a Los Angeles TV helicopter reporter for Fox 11, poses for a portrait inside one of the helicopters he flies that is parked at Van Nuys Airport on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Mark Abramson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post via Getty Im

An aerial reporter got personal during a livestream of the “No Kings” protests across Southern California on Saturday. Aboard a helicopter, Fox 11 aerial reporter Stu Mundel flew viewers across the region as demonstrators took to the streets to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration raids. But the two-hour-long broadcast made rounds on social media for an entirely different reason. About an hour in, Mundel begins to dish on his love life as he engaged with commenters in the stream’s live chat. “I am legally married. That’s about the only way you can really say it. I am legally married, but I am not looking now at all,” he said. “I just had a bunch of debacles with my personal life.” Mundel kept going as the cameras panned across the streets of Southern California in search of crowds. “I got nothing right now… trying to find myself and be happy. I’m being serious about that. I want to be beholden to no one at this moment,” he said. “Do I get lonely? Of course, of course, but I got cats.” Early into the broadcast, Mundel assured viewers that he was aware his mic was on. “If you’re going to be joining me a little bit later on and you don’t catch the beginning, you’re going to be, like, ‘This guy doesn’t know his mic is open.’ I know my mic is open.” Viewers on YouTube appeared to enjoy the show, with one commenter saying: “I hope the helicopter guy’s marriage can be salvaged.”

5
Riley Gaines Announces Pregnancy While Taking a Dig at Simone Biles
ROUND TWO
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 06.15.25 6:13PM EDT 
Published 06.15.25 5:50PM EDT 
Riley Gaines
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Riley Gaines took a dig at Olympic gymnast Simone Biles when announcing her pregnancy at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit. While unveiling her baby bump to the crowd Saturday, the former swimmer referred to her and Biles’ public spat over trans athletes in sports and said: “I think the funniest thing about this to me [is] her saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man.’” “How many men do you know that have this?” she continued, showing off her bump. Gaines and Biles first clashed on social media last week after the conservative activist commented on the Minnesota State High School League winning their first softball state championship. “To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Gaines wrote, referring to the team’s pitcher, Marissa Rothenberger, who is trans. In response to Gaines’ transphobic post, Biles wrote: “@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick … You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive ... But instead...You bully them... One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” In a separate post on X, which Gaines was referring to during her pregnancy announcement, Biles added: “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.” Gaines is welcoming a baby girl with her husband, Louis Barker.

Read it at People

6
Minnesota Suspect Filmed Dancing Over ‘Excitement About God’
RAVING MAD
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 06.15.25 5:03PM EDT 
Published 06.15.25 4:56PM EDT 
Vance Boelter dances at a Christian event in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2021.
Vance Boelter dances at a Christian event in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2021. ceflabornematadi.officiel

Footage has emerged of the Minnesota murder suspect dancing because he was “excited about Jesus.” A video posted by La Borne Matadi, an evangelical church based in Matadi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, appears to show Vance Luther Boelter, 57, hopping around on stage in front of a crowd in 2021, imploring people to praise God. “When I get excited, I want to dance ... what Jesus did for me. Jesus is God, almighty God. He saved my life,” Boelter shouts into a microphone. “Whoo. I’m excited about God, and I want to worship him. [Jesus] is coming again, and he’s got plans and purposes for each one of you and for me.” Boelter then calls on members of the congregation to “get out of the boat.” He says, “Stop looking around at what other people are doing, just get out of the boat and walk on the water. If you’re getting closer to Jesus, you will win. You will succeed.” Boelter’s speech is translated in real time into French for the audience, which offers muted applause to the antics on stage. It was not immediately clear why Boelter was in the Congo. Boelter is the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a top Democratic lawmaker and her husband and a second attack on a state Senator and his wife in Minnesota on Saturday.

7
American Estée Lauder Billionaire Dead at the Age of 92
'HEART AND SOUL'
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 06.15.25 9:11PM EDT 
Published 06.15.25 4:49PM EDT 
Leonard Lauder
Lauder passed at 92 Saturday. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Powerhouse beauty executive Leonard A. Lauder has died at 92. The chairman emeritus of Estée Lauder Companies passed on June 14 surrounded by family, a statement from the cosmetics conglomerate read Sunday. The eldest son of company founders, namesake Estée and Joseph Lauder, Leonard played a pioneering role in transforming the beauty brand from a small-scale operation into a billion-dollar cosmetics empire. After formally joining the company in 1958, Leonard became CEO from 1982 to 1999. He also spearheaded the launch of several prestige beauty brands, including Clinique and Aramis. “Throughout his life, my father worked tirelessly to build and transform the beauty industry, pioneering many of the innovations, trends, and best practices that are foundational to the industry today,” Leonard’s son and the chair of the board of directors at Estée Lauder Companies, William P. Lauder, said in a statement. In 2013, he announced that he would leave his billion-dollar Cubist art collection to the Met.

Read it at Vogue

8
Groundbreaking ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves’ Co-Author Dies at 93
ICON
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 06.15.25 4:05PM EDT 
Judy Norsigian, executive director and founder of Our Bodies, Ourselves, speaks behind a copy of the organization's eponymous women's health guide at the National Press Club in Washington DC on October 22, 2012. She announced plans to give a copy of the book, first published in 1971, to every member of the US House of Representatives and Senate in an election-year bid to raise their awarenesss of evidence-based information about women's bodies and reproductive health. AFP PHOTO /Robert MacPherson (Photo credit should read Robert MacPherson/AFP via Getty Images)
Author Norma Swenson died at 93 due to complications of cancer. AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Norma Swenson—a co-author of the groundbreaking book, Our Bodies, Ourselves—has died at age 93, The New York Times reported. According to the author’s daughter, she died due to complications from cancer. The book, first released in 1970 by the Boston Women’s Health Book Collective, became a flashpoint for women’s health and health care, igniting candid conversations about childbirth, aging, and feminism across the world with 225,000 copies sold in its first run. Swenson joined the collective in 1971 and was remembered as one of several women who were key to moving the book to a global stage and its accompanying nonprofit, Our Bodies Ourselves, to global recognition, the Times reported. “Norma was always committed to an intersectional approach,” said Judy Norsigian, a core member of the book collective, which today provides small grants to women’s health groups to support women. About the women’s health movement, Swenson told the Times in 1985, “It’s not that things have so dramatically improved for women,” she said. “But they’d be much worse if it were not for the pressure of the women’s health movement.” The book, last updated in 2011, has sold more than 4 million copies and has been translated into 34 languages.

Read it at The New York Times

9
Cher’s Son Hospitalized After Overdose in Southern California
CLOSE CALL
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.15.25 3:11PM EDT 
Published 06.15.25 3:07PM EDT 
Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, is reportedly hospitalized after overdosing in Southern California.
Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, is reportedly hospitalized after overdosing in Southern California. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cher’s son has reportedly been hospitalized after overdosing Saturday morning. According to sources familiar with the matter, Cher and Greg Allman’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, 48, was brought to a hospital in Joshua Tree, California, after an overdose. Sources told TMZ that he was lucky to still be alive, with another source telling the outlet that Cher is concerned for her son’s well-being and is doing all she can to help him. Allman has previously been candid about his substance abuse, revealing in a 2014 interview that he started taking drugs when he was 11 years old, gradually progressing to hard drugs heroin and opiates to “escape all the things in my past.” He also said he had “some close calls” with overdosing and “some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality.” In 2023, Cher filed for conservatorship of her son’s estate, claiming that any money he received would “immediately be spent on drugs” and put his life “at risk.” Court documents obtained by Page Six showed that Cher said that Allman was dealing with “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” The “Believe” singer ultimately dropped her bid for conservatorship. TMZ didn’t know what drugs Allman allegedly took.

Read it at TMZ

10
Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Goes Goth in Drag Debut
TENS ACROSS THE BOARD
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 06.15.25 9:36AM EDT 
Elon Musk and Vivian Jenna Wilson

Elon Musk’s eldest daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson slammed his Taylor Swift comments as “sexist” and “nonsense.”

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Reuters/Screenshot/Threads

Billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has made her drag debut as “Vivllainous.” Wilson, 21, showed off vampy makeup and smooth moves complemented by a black bodysuit and corset in video clips added to her Instagram story Saturday that documented her first show as part of drag star Pattie Gonia’s SAVE HER! – An Environmental Drag Show in Los Angeles. On the heels of her performance, Wilson appeared fired up as she discussed getting her face “beat” with the help of drag queen Noxxia Datura. Datura, who is also featured in the show, even gave Wilson a shout-out on Instagram, writing, “Painted @vivllainous for her drag debut at the SAVE HER! show, served cvnty moth and shook my fans 😝 thank you to @pattiegonia and the entire SAVE HER! team for having me!!! last night was sosososooo incredible.” The drag show’s proceeds went to benefit a legal defense fund for migrants in the Los Angeles area, according to a description of the event. Wilson, one of six children Musk shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson, waved a transgender pride flag as she performed to JJ’s hit song Wasted Love.

