Captain ‘Sully’ Sullenberger Among Biden Picks for Ambassadorships
ALWAYS FLYING
Retired Captain C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger has spent the last 11 years since his miracle landing on the Hudson River as a public expert on safety and aviation. He’s now likely to continue that on a government salary. Sullenberger was nominated by President Joe Biden Tuesday as an ambassador to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Bloomberg reports. The ambassadorship to the United Nations group is based in Quebec, Canada.
He was among nine people nominated to ambassadorships Tuesday, including Morgan Stanley vice chairman Thomas Nides as ambassador to Israel. Biden has made 18 selections for ambassadorships, with selections for China and India among those still pending. All nominations must be confirmed by the Senate, which has given no timetable for the latest slate. All 155 passengers, along with the crew, survived Sullenberger’s emergency crash landing on the Hudson in 2009.