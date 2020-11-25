Car Covered in Anti-Globalization Slogans Rams Into Gate of Merkel’s Office
‘KILLERS OF CHILDREN’
A car covered in anti-globalization messages has crashed into the gate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in Berlin. The green light SUV, which was reported to have the words “Stop Globalisation Politics” and “You damn killers of children and old people” scrawled in white paint on either side, is said by eyewitnesses to have hurtled into the metal fencing surrounding Merkel’s office. There were no immediate reports of casualties, according to Reuters. Berlin police said in a statement that a man has been detained while they clarify whether he deliberately attempted to drive into the building. The event took place during a video conference between Merkel and German state leaders in which they discussed extending lockdown measures across the country.