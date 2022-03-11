CHEAT SHEET
Car Crash at D.C. Restaurant Leaves One Dead, Four in Critical Condition
A car crash at a Washington, D.C., Greek restaurant has left one person dead and 10 people injured Friday, with another four in critical condition, according to WTTG. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m when a gray SUV skidded off the road and rammed through the outdoor seating area of Parthenon, a Greek restaurant in the district’s Chevy Chase neighborhood. Police told the station the driver was an elderly man who lost control of his car. Eight people were transported to the hospital by D.C. authorities with five people in critical condition, though one later died. Another three others were treated and released at the scene. There was no damage to the restaurant itself, police said.