Multi-Car Crash With Moose Hospitalizes Five
In a bizarre incident, five people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a moose in rural Vermont Saturday night. According to Vermont State Police, the moose was hit head-on by one of the cars, a sedan. The animal went flying into the air, landing in the bed of a nearby pickup truck, which then careened over the highway’s guardrail and down a 40-foot embankment. All passengers in the cars were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment. A small dog riding in the truck wasn’t hurt. The status of the moose is unclear.