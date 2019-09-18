CHEAT SHEET
Car Crashes Into Lobby of Trump Plaza in NYC Suburb
A car crashed into the lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York, late Tuesday, CBS New York reports. In videos from the scene, the car could be seen sitting in the middle of the lobby with shattered glass and other debris scattered around it. First responders were also present. According to employees, the male driver got out of the vehicle after crashing into the building, took a seat on a sofa and “said nothing.” Several injuries reportedly resulted from the incident but none were life-threatening.