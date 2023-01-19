Car Linked to Missing Actor Julian Sands Found in California Hiking Area
DEVELOPMENT
A car linked to British actor Julian Sands has been found near where he was reported missing. The 65-year-old, known for his roles in Warlock and A Room With a View, was reported missing Jan. 13 after he went hiking in the Baldy Bowl area near Mt. Baldy, about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. A snow-covered Volvo believed to be Sands’ car was found in the area, Fox11 News reported, and was towed from the scene Wednesday night. Phone pings on Jan. 15 showed Sands “heading to the Mount Baldy area,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Thursday, alongside an announcement that additional search crews will head out when weather improves. Over the last week, temperatures in the area have dipped into the 20s overnight. Crews have responded to 14 rescue calls on and around Mt. Baldy in the past month, authorities said Tuesday.