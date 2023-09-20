Auto Giants Announce Layoffs as UAW Strike Continues
‘NOBODY WINS’
General Motors announced Wednesday that it planned to stop production at an assembly plant in Fairfax, Kansas, citing a parts shortage caused by the ongoing United Auto Workers strike at the company and two other large car manufacturers. The decision also came with roughly 2,000 layoffs, GM said—adding that it would not pay out its normal unemployment benefits to the workers affected because of the strike. “We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike,” GM said in a statement. Stellantis—formerly Chrysler—also announced its own round of 370 layoffs Wednesday at three factories in Ohio and Indiana. UAW President Shawn Fain said earlier this week that the union would call on more workers in more locations to walk off their jobs on Friday if “serious progress” was not made in negotiations. At least 12,700 workers at Stellantis’ Toledo Jeep Plant, Ford’s Michigan Assembly and GM’s Wentzville Assembly are currently striking.