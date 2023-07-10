Cara Delevingne Responds After Awkward Live Interview at F1 Grand Prix
‘TOLD TO SAY NO’
Cara Delevingne has revealed her reasons for snubbing Formula One royalty in the form of commentator Martin Brundle live on TV over the weekend. Brundle, a former F1 driver turned broadcaster for Sky F1, was filmed approaching Delevingne while walking around the grid, but was immediately stopped by her entourage. Forging on, Brundle approaches Delevinge, asking “can we have a quick chat?” Delevingne immediately responds “no,” arguing “I can’t hear anything,” as Brundle claps back “that’s the deal now, everybody talks on the grid.” After copping backlash for the awkward encounter, Delevingne took to Twitter, responding to a user who claimed Brundle was disrespectful and in it for the stunt “I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx,” she wrote, blaming an F1 rep for the encounter. Brundle is becoming infamous for getting snubbed by major celebrities, including Brad Pitt.
The F1 legend-turned-broadcaster was on his usual TV schtick at the British Grand Prix Sunday ... walking around the grid/trying to talk to famous people on camera, for which he's sort of become famous (anew) lately -- especially depending on who he gets.