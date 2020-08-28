I Wish I Had Ordered More of These Caraa Face Masks
My search for the perfect mask has been done in phases. The first was realizing that I, in fact, needed a mask, and whatever was in arms reach would do. Then came exploration: the discovery of nose wires, masks that tie around your head, filter pockets, washable fabric. Finally, and last but not least, came treating my mask like a fashion item and wondering before going out if it matches my outfit. I didn’t know I had such rigid criteria and high expectations for a face mask, but here we are, in 2020, where anything is possible. And I’m glad to say, the best face mask out there, by far, is made by Caraa.
The first thing I noticed when I took the Caraa masks out of their packaging was how good they looked, each a little pleated pocket, pristine, ready to cover my face. The masks themselves come in packs of five, and come in seven different color options, like marine, assorted pink, and bright colors. Each mask is equipped with a nose wire so it will stay in place and adjustable elastic ear loops. so the mask will even fit on my big head/face. They are machine washable, which is important because some of my other masks are getting a little gross at this point, and they have a pocket for an extra filter, if you’d like to pop one in for a little bonus protection.
Besides ticking off every box on what a mask should look like and do, the Caraa mask is just extraordinarily comfortable to wear. And it looks pretty cool, too. I don’t have any complaints about them, other than that I wish I had ordered more.
