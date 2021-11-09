Cook Cleaner Than Ever Before With These Non-Toxic Pots and Pans—Save Up to 20%
OnlyPans
Whether you have a large family or love hosting dinner parties, a good set of pots and pans can go a long way. Caraway cookware ditches potentially toxic materials like Teflon and lead for a naturally non-stick ceramic coating. Additionally, it's oven safe, comes in a wide variety of vibrant colors, and has helpful built-in features like an indicator that shows you the best place to grip the pan without burning your hand. Right now, save up to 20% on Caraway products sitewide. But hustle! This deal disappears on 12/3.
This versatile sauté pan is a dream come true. It's shallow enough for stirring and sautéing but deep enough for frying and boiling. Plus, the flat lid is superior to retaining heat compared to domed ones.
Caraway Sauté Pan
Replace all your scratched-up, old cookware by picking up the entire Caraway cookware set. It comes with the pan mentioned above, an immaculate non-stick frying pan, a sauce pan (great for blanching, poaching, and steaming), a large dutch oven (for braising and roasting), and Caraway’s innovative magnetic pan racks and canvas lid holder for storage.
Caraway Cookware Set
Bakers! You haven't been forgotten. This 11-piece bakeware includes a muffin pan with a dozen molds, two spacious baking sheets, a cooling rack, a baking pan, and storage. Basically, everything you need to make the most scrumptious cakes and muffins on the block.
Bakeware Set
