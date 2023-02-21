Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Once upon a time, I used to think that having quality cookware was the least important part of cooking. I used to believe that if I just followed the instructions, then the food would turn out just like the picture in the recipe I found online. But as I've learned through my fair share of burned entrees, I’ve come to realize that maybe it has a lot more to do with the thrifted frying pan I’ve had since college.

I’ve grown to love ceramic cookware as I’ve matured my pallet and sharpened my cooking skills to only sometimes burning food—a marked improvement. My personal favorite brand right now is Caraway. If you came over to my apartment you’d think I’m sponsored by them as they make up most of the cook and bakeware in my closet-sized kitchen.

Well, I’m here to tell you that Caraway just launched a new Copper Collection of their best-selling ceramic cookware sets. Their new set features a copper handle and base and is available in three eye-catching colors: Emerald, Stone, and Midnight. I have my set hung up on the wall in my kitchen as it practically doubles as a decor piece that never fails to get compliments when a guest is visiting. This is said to only be a limited edition collection so it could sell out fast.

Caraway Ceramic Cookware Set (Copper Collection) $150 off the set Buy At Caraway $ 595 Free Shipping

Why use ceramic vs. other cookware materials?

This of course comes down to personal preference and does sometimes have a lot to do with the type of burner and/or kitchen set up you have. For me, ceramic is more than perfect as I cook mostly on my electric stovetop oven. However, ceramic pans are stovetop agnostic and can be used on electric, gas, or even induction burners. These pots and pans are even oven safe up to 550 degrees!

Ceramic pans are known for their ability to distribute heat evenly across the pan. This is a useful tool when cooking delicate dishes that require a precise amount of heat control.

Caraway makes their ceramic pans without the use of harmful PTFE or PFOA chemicals that are commonly found in other non-stick cookware. Ever heard of teflon? Yeah, avoid at all costs.

I would say the biggest drawback of ceramic is its proneness to scratching and staining. As for scratching, this can be avoided so long as you use non-metal utensils when cooking (wood, plastic, or rubber.) Now, staining on these pans is common from oils and sauces getting too hot and scorching the surface. Luckily, Caraway includes a special sponge that acts like a magic eraser to remove stains.

So if you’re looking to upgrade your cookware sets, Caraway is a great place to start as you won’t be sacrificing substance for style with these pans.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: