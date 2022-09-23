Caraway’s Mini Cookware Sets Are Perfect for Pint-Sized Kitchens

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When you’re cooking in a shoebox apartment, college dorm or just a kitchen too small for your own chef-like ambitions, it can be tough to really whip up the meal of your dreams. This is especially true if you are constantly stumbling over your own cookware. With pots and pans too big for your stovetop and cabinet space, the desire to actually cook the meals you want drastically goes down. Caraway has been working on the solution with their new Mini Duos. Instead of having to pay up for a bigger kitchen, you can simply use cookware designed for smaller spaces.

The Mini Duo consists of a mini frying pan and a mini saucepan so you’ll be able to cook all the basics without needing as much space on the stove. Both of these options are also designed with the same quality materials and premium coatings as the original Carraway cookware. So, the pans have an effective non-stick coating without using any toxic chemicals and, the cookware is incredibly eco-friendly using 60% less emissions during production than traditional non-stick options. The Mini Duo set also comes in a variety of colors such as Cream, Navy, Perracotta, Marigold and many others. As a result, you can buy a cookware duo that actually matches the theme and color scheme of your current kitchen. No matter what size your kitchen is, you deserve to be able to make the meals you want to make. The Carraway Mini Duo is your path to freedom in the kitchen even if you don’t have the space of a professional chef.

Caraway Minis Duo Buy at Caraway $ 175

