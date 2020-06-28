CHEAT SHEET
Alabama Mayor With Repugnant Views Finally Resigns: Report
Last year, two members of the town council in Carbon Hill, Alabama, resigned because they were so embarrassed by Mayor Mark Chambers’ online comments about “killing out” gay and transgender people and “baby killers.” Now Chambers is reportedly stepping down himself—after posting on Facebook that he would no longer support the University of Alabama football program because of their support for anti-racism efforts. “When you put Black lives before all lives they can kiss my ass,” Chambers posted, according to AL.com. According to WFSA, Chambers initially denied making the post, then admitted it, and then apologized.