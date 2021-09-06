‘So Overjoyed’: Cardi B and Offset Welcome Their Second Child With Sweet Snap

CHEAT SHEET
Hip-hop power couple Cardi B and Offset officially welcomed their second baby into the world on Monday. Cardi shared the good news on Instagram with a heartwarming photo of the couple staring lovingly at their baby boy. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” they told People magazine in a statement. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”
The on-again, off-again duo welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari, in 2018. The Up artist announced her second pregnancy at the 2021 BET awards. “There is something so dear about this pregnancy, and I feel like I’m starting a new chapter, and I’m happy about that,” Cardi said on the live radio app Stationhead.