No Criminal Charges for Cardi B After Mic Throwing Incident: Report
NO WAP SHEET
Cardi B has been cleared in a criminal battery investigation in Las Vegas after a mid-concert incident in which she hurled a microphone at her fans after one doused her with a drink, according to TMZ. The “WAP” hitmaker’s lawyers confirmed to the tabloid that no charges would be filed in relation to the July 29 incident. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” the attorneys said. In a statement to KLAS-TV, a police spokesperson said, “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence.” The probe was opened after a 26-year-old fan who claimed to have been struck by the flying microphone reported a “battery” incident to authorities that weekend, Las Vegas police said at the time. The fan, who claimed not to have been the person who splashed Cardi, told police that she had been struck on the right shoulder.