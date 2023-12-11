Cardi B Confirms Offset Split: ‘I’ve Been Single for a Minute’

After a year filled with cheating rumors, married rappers Cardi B and Offset have officially called it quits.

Cardi confirmed their split during an Instagram Live following another round of infidelity rumors surrounding her husband of six years. Over the weekend, rapper Blueface accused Offset in a Twitter rant of cheating on Cardi with his ex-girlfriend, reality star/rapper Chrisean Rock. But Cardi, who says she’s been single for a while now, seemingly isn’t bothered.

“When it comes [to] today’s events and stuff, I don’t think it’s true,” Cardi said early Monday morning on Instagram Live. “I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now. But I’ve been afraid—not afraid—I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

The Grammy winner said she’s been dropping “clues” on Instagram Live that she’s single, but has been nervous to make an official announcement.

“The last time I got on Live, I wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind,” she said. “But it’s been like this for a minute now.”

Cardi B and Offset secretly wed in September 2017 and share two children, 5-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. The two have been one of hip-hop’s most notable couples over the past decade, producing a series of hit collaborations, including “Clout” and “MotorSport,” along with lots of internet drama.

In 2018, Cardi announced that she and Offset had broken up, following rumors of the Migos rapper’s philandering. Earlier that year, she was charged with assaulting two female bartenders who she claimed slept with Offset; she pled guilty to the incident last year and was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

Though the two eventually reconciled, their relationship drama continued in July of this year, when Offset claimed Cardi stepped out on him in an Instagram Story, before later admitting that it was a lie. At the time, Cardi responded in a Twitter Spaces video, where she sang some of the lyrics to Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated.” The couple then released their latest collaboration “Jealousy” in July, addressing the drama surrounding their marriage.

Now, it seems like the media circus is finally over, and Cardi is ready for a new start.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” she said Monday on Instagram. “I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”