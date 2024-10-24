Cardi B Drops Out of Atlanta Music Festival After Being Hospitalized for ‘Medical Emergency’
Cardi B has pulled out of an Atlanta music festival after being hospitalized for a medical emergency, the singer said in a statement on Instagram. The rapper was slated to perform as one of Saturday’s headliners at the 15th annual ONE Music Fest, a two-day urban music festival expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees this year. “It breaks my heart that I won’t see my fans this weekend, and I really wish I could be there,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. She said she been recovering in the hospital for the past few days, but didn’t provide any other details about the medical emergency. The news comes just six weeks after Cardi gave birth to her third child with rapper Offset. The couple is in the middle of a contentious divorce. In her statement, Cardi told her fans not to worry about her and thanked them for understanding. “I’ll be back better and stronger soon,” she promised.
