Cardi B Endorses Cynthia Nixon After Nicki Minaj Backs Andrew Cuomo for NY Governor

Just one day after rapper Nicki Minaj threw her support behind Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fellow rapper Cardi B endorsed challenger Cynthia Nixon on the day of the Democratic primary in New York. Continuing their apparent feud, Cardi posted a picture of Nixon and Jumaane Williams, who’s running for lieutenant governor, on her Instagram Thursday. “Polls close around 8PM. NEW YORKERS VOTE NOW !!!!!!” Cardi wrote in the caption. Nixon then thanked Cardi on Twitter for her support. On Wednesday, Minaj tweeted out her support for Cuomo and current Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls,” Minaj wrote. Earlier this week, an altercation broke out between Cardi and Minaj at Harper Baazar’s Icons party, with Cardi allegedly throwing a shoe at Minaj. Cardi was reportedly escorted out of the event with a swollen lump on her forehead.
