Cardi B—Yes, That Cardi B—Grills Joe Biden on Police Brutality and the Coronavirus Pandemic
‘OH SNAP’
How’s this for a warm-up to what is sure to be the strangest election of all time? Joe Biden sat down for a chat with Cardi B where the pair covered just about everything apart from, perhaps mercifully, his thoughts on WAP. The interview, published by Elle magazine, instead saw Cardi talk with the presidential hopeful about police brutality, the coronavirus pandemic, and Medicare. At one point, Biden asks Cardi what her priority is in the upcoming election, and she responds: “I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to—we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers.” Biden responds: “I understand one of your favorite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth.”
On the Black Lives Matter protests, Cardi says: “I feel like Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy, we’re not asking for charity—we are just asking for equality.” Biden responds: “This is all about [Trump’s] game of making people hate each other. Because that’s how he wins, by dividing us. Your generation is changing it.”