    1

    Cardi B Listed as a Battery Suspect After Microphone Toss

    

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Cardi B throws a microphone at an audience member during a performance in Las Vegas.

    @PopBase/Twitter

    Cardi B might be facing repercussions after a viral video captured her chucking a microphone at a fan during a show at a Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday. According to TMZ, the fan reported the incident to Las Vegas police the following morning, and Cardi B is now listed as a suspect in the alleged battery. Video captured someone in the crowd appearing to throw a drink at Cardi B first, prompting the enraged rapper to hurl her microphone back at the fan, hitting another concertgoer in the crossfire. It remains unclear if Cardi will be formally charged.

