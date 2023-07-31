CHEAT SHEET
Cardi B Listed as a Battery Suspect After Microphone Toss
Cardi B might be facing repercussions after a viral video captured her chucking a microphone at a fan during a show at a Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday. According to TMZ, the fan reported the incident to Las Vegas police the following morning, and Cardi B is now listed as a suspect in the alleged battery. Video captured someone in the crowd appearing to throw a drink at Cardi B first, prompting the enraged rapper to hurl her microphone back at the fan, hitting another concertgoer in the crossfire. It remains unclear if Cardi will be formally charged.