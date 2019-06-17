Cardi B Performs in Bathrobe After Outfit Rips Open at Bonnaroo

Cardi B suffered a very severe wardrobe mishap during her appearance at Bonnaroo on Sunday night—but she styled it out in the best way possible. The rapper’s multi-colored bodysuit tore at the seams along her backside just a few songs into her set at the Tennessee music festival. “I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip,” she told her audience, and she pressed on for a few minutes before disappearing from the stage, according to The Tennessean. She eventually re-emerged in a white bathrobe. “We gonna keep it moving, baby,” she said. “We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this [expletive] robe, but we gonna do it!”

Video that concertgoers posted on social media shows the before and after: