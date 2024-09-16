Cardi B Posts Touching Footage From After the Birth of Her New Baby
‘SHE’S LITTLE’
Cardi B has posted an intimate clip from the day her new baby was delivered. In the footage, shared on TikTok, the 31-year-old South Bronx rapper revealed the moment her other two children met their new sibling on Sept. 7, People reports. “Look at baby sister,” the “I Like It” star told her older daughter, Kulture, 6, via video call from the hospital bed. “Is she sleeping?” Kulture replied, to which Cardi answered, “Yeah, she’s little.” Also featured in the clip is Cardi B’s fellow rapper and soon-to-be-ex husband, Offset. News of their split broke earlier in August, just hours before Cardi announced she was pregnant with their third child. The pair’s relationship had previously hit the rocks in 2020 amid rumors of Offset’s infidelities, though the Migos rapper apparently managed to talk her back from the ledge before they finally called it quits this year.