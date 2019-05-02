Cardi B Posts NSFW Backstage Rant During 2019 Billboard Awards

Rapper Cardi B dropped a few choice words in a nearly nude iPhone video that was briefly posted on her Instagram account during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, E! News reports. The video was an apparent response to a reportedly explicit photo circulating online that was rumored to be a pic of Cardi. “Motherfuckers going showing this fucking picture, now you’re all photoshopping it even more like, ‘Cardi pussy, Cardi pussy,’” the artist yelled into the camera, her leg hiked up on a coffee table. “First of all, that ain’t my pussy. My pussy right here,” she continued, pointing in between her legs. “This is where I birthed my daughter from. This right here, you know the part that shows when I go like this, that’s just my ass!’” Cardi took home six awards, including top rap female artist and several others for the song “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5. Rapper Drake became the most-awarded artist in Billboard history, taking home 12 awards Wednesday to add to the 15 he won in previous years. Other awards included Juice WRLD, who won for top new artist, and Ariana Grande, who took home the Billboard Chart Achievement Award and the title of top female artist.