Cardi B Responds to Husband’s Accusation of Infidelity
‘STOP ACTING STUPID’
Cardi B took to social media on Monday to respond to her husband Offset’s since-deleted claim that she cheated on him, advising her followers to disregard “that country man.” The “I Like It” hitmaker opened a Twitter Spaces conversation by belting out Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated.” She then turned to soberly address her listeners. “Listen. Don’t pay attention that country man y’all…” the Grammy winner said. “That Spaces the other day got motherfuckers spiraling and thinking shit. Come on now. I’m fucking Cardi B, n-----. I think sometimes motherfuckers forget. I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this pussy to anybody it be not just anybody. Can’t fuck regular-degular-shmegular, ‘cause they gonna tell the world.” Her response came hours after Offset posted to his Instagram Story to accuse Cardi of having “fucked” another man. Addressing him directly on Spaces, Cardi advised, “Please boy, stop acting stupid… Don’t play with me. What the fuck.” Having quietly wed in Sept. 2017, the couple have since separated and gotten back together several times, including in Sept. 2020, when it was reported that Cardi B had filed for divorce. The pair reconciled the next month.