Cardi B Reveals She Married Offset Last Year

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Cardi B revealed Monday on Twitter that she married fellow rapper Offset in September 2017, ending months of speculation. After Offset’s rap trio Migos won the “Best Group” award at Sunday’s BET awards, the rapper thanked his “wife,” fueling further speculation. TMZ then found a marriage certificate stating the pair did, indeed, tie the knot last year. Cardi B, who is currently pregnant, explained the secrecy, saying the pair “didn’t want to lose each other” (amid rumors of a break-up) so they woke up and got married with just one witness. She also expressed anger at those prying into her personal life, saying, “Now since you lil nosey fucks know at least ya can stop saying i had a baby out of wedlock [sic].”