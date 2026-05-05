Star Reveals She Walked Met Gala Red Carpet With a Fever

Cardi B has revealed she attended the Met Gala while battling a fever. “You wanna know a secret? I’m actually sick and I have a fever,” the rapper told reporters on the red carpet at Monday’s Met Gala, according to a post shared on X by Variety. Despite feeling unwell, she still attended the Met Gala in a custom Marc Jacobs gown from the designer’s Fall 2025 collection. The black lace dress featured dramatic sculptural detailing at the shoulders and hem, with intricate black leaf embroidery running throughout. She paired the look with pale pink gloves layered beneath satin sleeves and some pink knee-high platform boots. According to Vogue, the dress silhouette drew inspiration from German surrealist artist Hans Bellmer, known for his life-sized female doll sculptures, which were deliberately distorted, often rearranged in fragmented or unnatural poses. The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Fashion Is Art,” which Vogue confirmed in February. The theme tied into the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibition, “Costume Art.”