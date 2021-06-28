CHEAT SHEET
Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant With Second Child at BET Awards
Cardi B is pregnant with her second child with Migos rapper Offset. She revealed a baby bump while performing with the group at the BET Awards on Sunday, and announced the news on social media during the performance. The rapper revealed that she was pregnant with her first child, daughter Kulture, on Saturday Night Live in 2018, Billboard reported. She filed for divorce from Offset last fall amid swirling cheating rumors but canceled the process in early November after the couple apparently resolved disagreements within the marriage, the BBC reported. Cardi B won video of the year at the awards show Sunday night for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.