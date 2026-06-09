Cardi B Says Trump Brought ‘Dark Energy’ to Knicks Game

Ron Reiner’s son is seeking unpaid trust money left to him by his parents so he can afford legal fees during his murder trial. Nick Reiner, 32, is accused of killing his father and mother, Michele Singer Reiner, during an attack at their Los Angeles home last December. A petition filed by Nick Reiner’s civil attorneys states that he should still be entitled to money left by a Reiner family trust, as well as smaller individual trusts for the 32-year-old and his siblings. Nick was supposed to receive half the money when he turned 30 and the rest at 35. The suspect reportedly never received the trust money he was entitled to when he turned 30 and is now seeking it to fund his defense, as well as immediate payment of the money he was set to receive upon turning 35. Nick’s attorney accuses the trustees overseeing the funds of withholding funds without legal justification. “Like anyone accused of a crime, Nick is presumed innocent, and he is entitled to mount his defense with the resources that are lawfully his own,” the petition said. Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.
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- 1Rob Reiner’s Son Makes Inheritance Demand While Facing TrialLEGAL AIDNick Reiner has denied two counts of murder.
- 2Knicks Player Crashes Into Billionaire Mayor BloombergBODY-CHECKEDThe Knicks guard dived for the ball and tumbled straight into the 84-year-old’s courtside seat.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s CBD TreatsBEYOND THE COOLERCamino’s cannabis gummies feature a variety of mood-boosting effects and strengths to give you a lift without the side effects.
- 3‘SNL’ Breakout Star Cast as Oscar Winner’s Sister in Rom-ComNEXT BIG MOVEAshley Padilla is stepping into a high-profile film role with Emma Stone.
- 4Cardi B Says Trump Brought ‘Dark Energy’ to Knicks GameVIBE KILLERThe rapper performed at halftime during Monday’s game.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5‘The Godfather III’ Actor Dead at 65GONE TOO SOONDoctors have not identified the cause of his sudden collapse and death.
- 6Flesh-Eating Parasite Crisis Worsens After Horror DiscoveryGRIM DEVELOPMENTThe larvae burrow into creatures and feed on their living tissue.
- 7Major Airline Pilot Caught Flying Without a LicenseFLYING BLINDThe pilot has been given the boot.
- 8Dems Troll Trump With National Best Friends Day Throwback4EVADemocrats’ viral X post put the president’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein back in the spotlight.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 9Trump Welcomed to MSG With Not-So-Friendly Salute‘NOBODY WANTS YOU HERE’The president’s hometown was not thrilled to see him on Monday.
- 10Tom Brady Launches NSFW-Sounding Business VentureHEALTH NUT“With Good Nut, we wanted to create something fun that people would genuinely enjoy,” the player said.
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg took a courtside hit from diving Knicks reserve Jose Alvarado during Monday’s NBA Finals Game 3. Alvarado, 28, a Brooklyn native, was lunging for the ball in the opening minutes of the fourth as the Knicks trailed the Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Bloomberg, 84, seemed briefly dazed but escaped injury, the paper reported. Alvarado wrapped both arms around the mogul—worth an estimated $109.4 billion, per Forbes—and patted his chest to check he was OK. Donald Trump, the first president to attend the NBA Finals while in office, drew loud boos when the Jumbotron caught him saluting, before the jeers flipped to cheers once the camera landed on Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Trump, watching from Knicks owner James Dolan’s suite, shrugged it off afterward, telling reporters, “It was, I think, mostly cheers.” Current New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a noted Trump critic, was also present, albeit watching from a different section of the stadium. The Knicks lost 115-111 and are still chasing their first championship in 53 years.
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From sunset swims to 4th of July barbecues, summer is filled with endless occasions to celebrate the warm weather, longer days, and PTO. If you’re looking to participate in the festivities but trying to cut down on or eliminate alcohol altogether, cannabis treats may be a good alternative. Camino’s wide variety of strains, effects, and strengths in CBD- and THC-infused gummies has something for everyone looking to test the waters with hemp-derived gummies.
Looking for an energy-boosting or uplifting effect? Camino has you covered with tasting, sour, and regular gummies designed to give you a gentle, controlled buzz without the next-day hangover, upset stomach, or pounding headache. Available in two, five, and 10-THC strengths, Camino’s dessert-worthy cannabis gummies are here to help you celebrate sans guilt, sleep without interruption, and relax when the endless invitations start to cause anxiety. They’ve even got a spiked chocolate bar for those who prefer cacao to fruit-flavored candies. Sweet summer, unlocked.
Ashley Padilla, one of the recent breakout talents from Saturday Night Live, is stepping into a high-profile film role in a new romantic comedy. Padilla has been cast alongside Emma Stone and Chris Pine in Universal Pictures’ The Catch, where she will play the sister of Stone’s character, marking a major next step in her rise from sketch comedy to feature films. Stone’s husband, Dave McCary, is directing the project, which centers on a story about a woman who accidentally changes the outcome of a game-deciding baseball catch. Universal has slated the film for release on May 21, 2027. Padilla joined Saturday Night Live in 2024 during the show’s landmark 50th season and quickly emerged as one of its most talked-about new cast members. Her performances drew critical attention, including a New York Times profile praising her “virtuosic deployment of the pregnant pause.” Before SNL, Padilla trained at the Groundlings theater in Los Angeles and appeared in the final season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Cardi B Says Trump Brought ‘Dark Energy’ to Knicks Game
Cardi B blames President Donald Trump for the New York Knicks’ loss last night. The iconic rapper claimed during an Instagram Live that he brought a “dark energy” to Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Knicks. When fans asked if Trump’s attendance was bad luck for the New York team, she replied, “It probably was. But it is what it is. You can’t stop the president from f--king going to a game. But it did feel a little dark in there.” She added, “You know how it felt like in there? It felt like the principal was there, and everybody had to be on their best behavior and s--t like that. But, nevertheless,” she continued. Trump was booed when he appeared on the Jumbotron as Avery Wilson sang the national anthem before the game. Trump and his granddaughter, Kai, who stood behind him, could be seen smirking in response to the loud disapproval.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Anthony Guidera, best known for starring in The Godfather III, died on Saturday at age 65. The actor collapsed at his home in California in May, and his heart stopped. According to his wife, Valarie, he was placed on life support in the hospital for three weeks until the doctors removed him from the system on Saturday in accordance with his wishes. Doctors have not identified the cause of his sudden collapse and death. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony. We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes,” Valerie posted on Facebook on Saturday. Guidera made his acting debut in The Godfather III as bodyguard Anthony and went on to have roles in blockbusters such as the 1996 action film The Rock and the 1998 hit Armageddon. He won an MTV Movie Award in 1996 for his onscreen kiss with Natasha Henstridge in Species. He retired from acting after his 1999 role as a gun seller in the drama The Annihilation of Fish. He is survived by his wife and their son, Nick.
A flesh-eating parasite that was wiped out in the United States decades ago is turning up in more places, forcing officials into a fresh scramble to contain a threat that could devastate the cattle industry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced three additional confirmed cases of the New World screwworm, bringing the known total to five. The latest discovery includes a dog in New Mexico, marking the first confirmed case outside the main cluster in Texas. The parasite is the larval stage of a fly whose offspring burrow into and consume the living tissue of warm-blooded animals. It was eliminated from the U.S. in the 1960s but resurfaced in Mexico in late 2024 after decades of containment efforts farther south. The newly reclassified New Mexico case has raised fresh questions because the dog had not traveled to either Texas or Mexico. Authorities are now investigating the area around the animal’s home and could expand inspections if infected flies are found. Scientists say more cases may soon be detected as surveillance ramps up. “When that first case is seen, everyone is being vigilant and their eyes are on it more intensely,” University of Florida entomologist Edward Burgess said. “And when you are looking for something, you are more likely to see it.”
A senior commercial airline pilot has been arrested and charged with not having a license. Canada’s Peel Regional Police said charges were brought against the Air Canada pilot following a fraud investigation codenamed ‘Project Icarus.’ The force alleges that the pilot has flown hundreds of flights with planeloads of passengers, officials told ABC News. The aviator, who has not been named, no longer works for the Canadian national carrier, but has been released from custody. “Safety was not compromised by this incident because all pilots at Air Canada undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months to validate their flying competency, including a flight check with a certified Transport Canada check pilot every 12 months,” the airline said in a statement. “However, appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry’s multi-layered approach to safety, so Air Canada ... has undertaken an audit of its pilot group and found no other instances of non-compliance.” The investigation was initiated when discrepancies were identified during a random certification check. The pilot will appear in court later in June.
Democrats celebrated National Best Friends Day with a pointed jab at President Donald Trump. In a brutal post on June 8 on the official Democrats’ X account, Dems tweeted a well-known photo of Trump standing next to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The photo was shared in response to a tweet by @PopBase reading, “Today is National Best Friends Day.” The post, which garnered more than 1.5 million views in just a few hours, elicited reactions from both ends of the political spectrum. One user wrote, “America’s favorite power couple,” alongside an image of the two convicted men hugging on a $250 bill, mocking the president’s push for a commemorative $250 bill bearing his likeness for the nation’s 250th anniversary. Another user posted, “Stop pretending this is a partisan issue‚” alongside a photo of Epstein and former President Bill Clinton shaking hands. The post serves as a dig over Trump’s past association with Epstein and longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct against the president. The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, 2025, initiating the release of over 3.5 million pages of documents.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
President Donald Trump was welcomed back to his hometown on Monday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a number of rude gestures and critical signs. The president, whose planned attendance at Madison Square Garden for the third game of the series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs has already infuriated New Yorkers, arrived at the arena just after 7.30 p.m. on Monday night. White House pool reporters traveling with the president’s motorcade reported seeing “two middle fingers and one thumbs down” as they arrived at Madison Square Garden, along with signs that read, “Nobody wants you here,” “Trump must go,” and “Impeach. Convict. Remove.” Video footage recorded by Freedom News TV also shows the president’s motorcade being met with loud boos as it traveled towards MSG. Earlier in the day, a Donald Trump impersonator was spotted roaming the streets around the arena, mocking the president and posing for selfies with Knicks fans. The president’s decision to attend the game, at the invitation of Knicks owner James Dolan, threw the event into chaos, with enhanced security measures forcing fans to wait in line for hours in order to enter the arena. In addition, the streets around MSG were closed at 4 p.m., causing headaches for commuters who use Penn Station, located directly below the venue.
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has a new calling—and it’s completely nuts. The 48-year-old debuted his latest business venture on Monday: a line of organic coconut water called “Good Nut,” created in partnership with the delivery company Gopuff. “With Good Nut, we wanted to create something fun that people would genuinely enjoy. It’s been exciting to bring that vision to life,” Brady told Fox Business about the product, adding that he’s relied on coconut water for hydration during his NFL career. The new drop is supposed to act as an alternative to “over-processed sports drinks.” The football player has previously partnered with the company to create GOAT Gummies, a line of vegan fruit chews. “Blending premium products with brands that are playful, unexpected, and don’t take themselves too seriously has become a huge part of how we build together with Tom,” said Tyler Stewart, Head of Marketing at Gopuff, about the product line and its unique name. The line of coconut drinks will include regular coconut water as well as chocolate and sparkling editions.